Ecuador's Deadly Prison Riots Show No Signs Of Slowing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Ecuador's deadly prison riots show no signs of slowing

Quito, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :After another bloody year in Ecuador's interminable cycle of prison violence, authorities appear no closer to taking control.

The latest sordid massacre saw 20 inmates killed -- some mutilated -- last Sunday in the El Turi penitentiary in the southern city of Cuenca.

It was the fifth such mass murder in a prison riot since February 2021.

The government blames these horrors on drug gangs taking over prisons, but some experts claim authorities simply do not care about those caught up in the violence.

Vianca Gavilanes, a lawyer for the inmates' rights NGO Dignity Foundation, blames "generalized apathy" towards the lives of prisoners and a government that has forgotten "its duties as guarantor".

She noted that even in instances when intelligence networks or family members have warned of imminent bloodshed, authorities have been slow to take action.

"It seems as if the police are hoping they will die inside, that they will kill each other, and they only pick up the bodies," Gavilanes told AFP.

