Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Ecuador's Richard Carapaz won Olympic gold in the men's cycling road race on Saturday, timing to perfection a tactical, final descent after a tough 234km course worthy of a mountain stage of the Grand Tour.

It was only Ecuador's second ever gold at the Olympics after that of Jefferson Perez in the 50km race walk in the 1996 Atlanta Games.