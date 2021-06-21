UrduPoint.com
Eden Hazard, De Bruyne Return For Belgium Against Finland

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Eden Hazard, De Bruyne return for Belgium against Finland

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Captain Eden Hazard and star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will make their first starts of Euro 2020 on Monday for Belgium in their last Group B game against Finland in Saint Petersburg.

Real Madrid's Hazard endured an injury-hit season and only made substitute appearances in Belgium's opening two wins over Russia and Denmark.

De Bruyne had been out of action since suffering facial fractures in Manchester City's Champions League final loss to Chelsea, but returned off the bench to score the winner against Denmark last week.

Axel Witsel, who missed the end of the club season with an Achilles injury, also starts in midfield for Roberto Martinez's men.

The Belgians, the world's top-ranked team, are not yet guaranteed a top-two finish, but a draw would see them through as group winners.

Finland could secure a last-16 place in their first major tournament with victory, while a point would be enough should Denmark beat Russia.

Their coach Markku Kanerva made one change from the 1-0 loss to Russia, bringing in captain Tim Sparv for Rasmus Schueller.

Starting line-ups: Finland (3-5-2) Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Tim Sparv (capt), Robin Lod, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo Coach: Markku Kanerva (FIN) Belgium (3-4-3) Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Vermaelen, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata; Nacer Chadli, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Eden Hazard (capt), Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP) Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

