UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eden Hazard Set To Return 'very Soon' For Real Madrid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Eden Hazard set to return 'very soon' for Real Madrid

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Eden Hazard will soon resume his injury-plagued Real Madrid career after recovering from a thigh problem, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.

Hazard has missed nearly 50 matches since joining Real from Chelsea in a deal worth up to 150 million Euros ($184 million) in July 2019.

"We hope he will be back very soon," Zidane said in a press conference before the champions face Eibar on Sunday.

"He is fine and he is almost completely recovered.

He just needs a little more time. But he is training with us and he is very close to being able to get into the team and play." Hazard, who was voted the Premier League's player of the year by his fellow players in 2015, was injured on November 28.

Zidane said it had been a difficult experience for the 29-year-old Belgian forward.

"These are difficult things to live with and I don't like to see that (players injured). But before these injuries at Real, he never had anything and he played very regularly."

Related Topics

Injured Fine July November Sunday 2015 2019 From Real Madrid Chelsea Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

Family Policies Coordination Council discusses pro ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai has 401 active licences in fisheries sector, ..

1 hour ago

UAEJJF signs landmark agreement with Israeli Jiu-J ..

2 hours ago

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

2 hours ago

UAE Government joins Agile Nations Network

2 hours ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.