EDF submits plans for controversial UK nuclear plant

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :French energy giant EDF on Wednesday submitted plans to build a nuclear power station on England's east coast, running into immediate criticism from environmental campaigners.

The 3.2-gigawatt Sizewell C nuclear project, situated in Suffolk, would generate low-carbon electricity to power six million homes, EDF Energy said in a statement.

But Greenpeace argued that there were "cheaper, safer, faster and far more popular alternatives" to nuclear power that the government should pursue.

The vast EDF construction project would create 25,000 jobs and 1,000 apprenticeships, while once operational, the power plant would employ 900 staff.

"Sizewell C is a net zero infrastructure project ready to kick-start the economy following the coronavirus crisis," said Sizewell C managing director Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson.

"It will offer thousands of high-quality job opportunities and long-term employment for people living in Suffolk and it will strengthen the nuclear supply chain across the country.

" The 'Stop Sizewell C' campaign group warned that the scheme would divert investment from green energy sources and damage local tourism and nature.

The protest group also slammed EDF's move to submit the application during the coronavirus lockdown -- which is only just easing.

"With restrictions set to last many months, there cannot be full public participation in the planning process -- even the Planning Inspectorate does not yet know how it could work," said Stop Sizewell C spokeswoman Alison Downes.

"Sizewell C ... will suck vital funds away from the technologies and projects that are more capable of truly transforming our energy landscape," she added.

EDF is working alongside long-standing partner China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) to build nuclear power plants in Britain.

Sizewell C would be modelled on EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear plant that is under construction in Somerset, southwestern England.