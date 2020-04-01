Edinburgh arts festival cancelled due to virus: organisers

Edinburgh, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Edinburgh's five annual international festivals, including the Fringe arts event, have been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis, organisers said on Wednesday.

"For the first time in over 70 years, the five festivals that transform Edinburgh into the world's leading cultural destination every August are not going ahead this year due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic," they said in a statement.