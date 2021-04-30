Edinburgh Castle reopens as Scottish Covid rules ease

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Heritage sites reopen across Scotland for the first time this year on Friday and after the longest closure since World War II, as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.

Edinburgh Castle is one of more than 20 ticketed venues and over 200 free attractions run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to welcome back visitors.

HES chief executive Alex Paterson said daily visitor numbers to the ancient stronghold and former royal residence will be well below pre-pandemic highs of 10,000.

But he hopes up to 1,200 people will come every day.

"We are delighted to reopen Edinburgh Castle and clearly we are not anticipating the same number of visitors that used to come pre-Covid, at least not in the short term," he told AFP.

"We haven't had to close our sites for this length of time since the Second World War, so by any measure this has been a very significant lockdown for us and for lots of tourism and business organisations across Scotland.

"Not having thousands of visitors every day has an impact but we've been able to weather that. We have had additional support from the Scottish government which has been greatly appreciated."The landmark bastion, which towers over the city from Castle Rock, is one of Scotland's most popular tourist attractions and houses Britain's oldest crown jewels, the Honours of Scotland.

They include a crown and sceptre used to crown Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543. The Honours were hidden after the Act of Union joining England and Scotland in 1707, then rediscovered.