UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edinburgh Castle Reopens As Scottish Covid Rules Ease

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Edinburgh Castle reopens as Scottish Covid rules ease

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Heritage sites reopen across Scotland for the first time this year on Friday and after the longest closure since World War II, as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.

Edinburgh Castle is one of more than 20 ticketed venues and over 200 free attractions run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to welcome back visitors.

HES chief executive Alex Paterson said daily visitor numbers to the ancient stronghold and former royal residence will be well below pre-pandemic highs of 10,000.

But he hopes up to 1,200 people will come every day.

"We are delighted to reopen Edinburgh Castle and clearly we are not anticipating the same number of visitors that used to come pre-Covid, at least not in the short term," he told AFP.

"We haven't had to close our sites for this length of time since the Second World War, so by any measure this has been a very significant lockdown for us and for lots of tourism and business organisations across Scotland.

"Not having thousands of visitors every day has an impact but we've been able to weather that. We have had additional support from the Scottish government which has been greatly appreciated."The landmark bastion, which towers over the city from Castle Rock, is one of Scotland's most popular tourist attractions and houses Britain's oldest crown jewels, the Honours of Scotland.

They include a crown and sceptre used to crown Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543. The Honours were hidden after the Act of Union joining England and Scotland in 1707, then rediscovered.

Related Topics

Weather Business Same Mary Edinburgh Paterson World War From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

7 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

7 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

10 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

10 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

9 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.