UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edmund Puts Britain On Cusp Of Davis Cup Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Edmund puts Britain on cusp of Davis Cup final

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Kyle Edmund beat Feliciano Lopez in straight sets on Saturday to give Britain a 1-0 lead in their Davis Cup semi-final against hosts Spain.

The world number 69 claimed a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over veteran Lopez, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Pablo Carreno Busta.

The winners will face Canada in Sunday's final after the North Americans edged out Russia in the first last-four tie.

The 38-year-old Lopez was broken in just the second game of the match as Edmund took the opening set, before seeing two set points come and go in the second.

Edmund clinched his third straight singles victory of the week on his third match point.

Spain need world number one Rafael Nadal to get past Dan Evans in the second singles clash to set up a deciding doubles rubber between Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski and Marcel Granollers and Lopez.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Lead Spain Rafael Nadal Sunday Kyle Edmund

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

2 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

3 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

2 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

2 hours ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.