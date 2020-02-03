UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edouard's Double Puts Celtic In Control Of Title Race

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Edouard's double puts Celtic in control of title race

Glasgow, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Celtic moved seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Odsonne Edouard's double inspired a 4-1 win against 10-man Hamilton on Sunday.

Neil Lennon's side produced an emphatic display at the Foys Stadium to take advantage of second placed Rangers' draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Marios Ogkmpoe fired bottom of the table Hamilton into a shock lead midway through the first half.

But Celtic took control after Jamie Hamilton was dismissed for a foul on Leigh Griffiths.

Edouard fired home the resulting set-piece and added a late second three minutes after Christopher Jullien had put the Hoops back in charge.

James Forrest completed the Parkhead side's late charge to leave Celtic back on course to win a ninth successive Scottish league title.

The motivation was clear for Lennon's team after Rangers dropped points for the second time in a week, but there was a sense of complacency about Celtic in the opening minutes.

Kris Ajer got his header all wrong as he went to meet Aaron McGowan's cross and the ball fell for Ogkmpoe but Fraser Forster beat away his volley.

Jullien then failed to get a grip on Ogkmpoe as Blair Alston put in the corner, allowing the Greek to power home with his head after 27 minutes.

The game swung back in Celtic's favour 10 minutes before the break.

Hamilton got caught the wrong side of Leigh Griffiths as they chased a Jullien long ball, hauling the Hoops frontman down right on the edge of his own box.

Edouard swept the resulting free-kick over the wall into the corner of Luke Southwood's goal.

Hamilton's resistance could only last so long and Celtic pounced for the win with 12 minutes left.

Jonny Hayes slipped fellow substitute Ryan Christie down the left and his cross was steered home by Jullien's expert finish.

And any doubt about the result extinguished three minutes later as Tom Rogic charged forward before slipping in Edouard for his 22nd goal of the season.

Forrest completed the scoring in stoppage time as he combined with Edouard before rifling home the fourth.

Related Topics

Rangers Hamilton Aberdeen Lead Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with China

16 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

46 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

46 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Vers ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.