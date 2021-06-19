Education basis of socio-economic change: AJK President

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that only those nations which had promoted education and worked hard to ensure quality of education has achieved progress in the world. He said that education was the basis of socio-economic change and its was among many factors contributing to high literacy rate in Azad Kashmir today. One factor is the contribution by the social organizations working for promotion of education, the AJK President said while talking to a delegation of Sudhan Educational Conference (SEC) led by Maj (retd) Sardar Mushtaq which called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House here Saturday.

The AJK President said that visible progress was made in the field of educational and social uplift in the liberated territory during last seven decades, but he added, in our opinion, the desired goal has not been achieved so far and more struggle is needed in this regard.

Appreciating the performance of the Sudhan Educational Conference, Sardar Masood Khan said that this oldest educational organization had played a key role in promotion of education and social development in the liberated territory.

"The SEC has not only created awareness among the people about the significance of education and literacy, but it has also played an important role in reforming the society by eradicating the social evils," he added.

Earlier, the delegation told the President that a part of the office of the Conference at Chota Gilla near Rawalakot has been devoted for the girls' hostel while a big part of the property of the conference has also been provided to the University of Poonch on negligible price.

The delegation asserted that promotion of education and to put the liberated territory on the track of development is our top priority and their organization was providing both merit and need-based scholarships to the students of the entire Azad Jammu and Kashmir without any discrimination.

