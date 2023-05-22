Education in over 370 schools suspended in S.China due to rainstorm

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Hundreds of schools were closed in southern China on Monday due to a rainstorm.

A strong rainstorm swept through the Guilin city in China's southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

Following the flood waters sweeping across the city, local authorities ordered the suspension of classes in at least 371 schools on Monday.

The local meteorological bureau has issued a red alert for the rainstorm.

Southern parts of China are witnessing monsoons which have brought large amounts of water vapor.

South China's Guangdong and Guangxi are locations where monsoons are generated by hot and humid air meeting the cold air coming from the north, which bring heavy rains.