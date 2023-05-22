UrduPoint.com

Education In Over 370 Schools Suspended In S.China Due To Rainstorm

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Education in over 370 schools suspended in S.China due to rainstorm

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Hundreds of schools were closed in southern China on Monday due to a rainstorm.

A strong rainstorm swept through the Guilin city in China's southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

Following the flood waters sweeping across the city, local authorities ordered the suspension of classes in at least 371 schools on Monday.

The local meteorological bureau has issued a red alert for the rainstorm.

Southern parts of China are witnessing monsoons which have brought large amounts of water vapor.

South China's Guangdong and Guangxi are locations where monsoons are generated by hot and humid air meeting the cold air coming from the north, which bring heavy rains.

Related Topics

Flood Water China Alert Guilin From Rains

Recent Stories

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

27 minutes ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

37 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

40 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

52 minutes ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.