Educational institutions renew resolve for Kashmir cause on 'Solidarity Day'

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The countrywide educational institutions on Sunday renewed their resolve for the Kashmir cause, vowing continued support to the people of the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in times of distress and suffering.

A large number of teachers, students and vice-chancellors actively participated in the multiple events, seminars, and walks organized by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and its attached departments, in connection with the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

The institutions that arranged events included Higher Education Commission (HEC), Inter board of Committee Chairmen (IBCC), Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), National College of Arts (NCA), National Book Foundation (NBF), Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), National Skills University (NSU), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Federal College of Education (FCE), and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS).

The AIOU observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day by organizing a walk and a seminar to highlight the Indian brutalities in the occupied valley.

Different radio programs were broadcasted throughout the day to highlight the plight of Kashmiris, while various events were organized in other regional offices of the AIOU, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalkot and Mirpur for the purpose.

The NAVTTC held a walk on the Kashmir Solidarity Day which started at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and culminated at the D-Chowk Islamabad.

A large number of NAVTTC officers and staff took part in the walk to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Likewise, the NCHD observed Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country to express solidarity with the people of the IIoJK in their just struggle for freedom and for their right of self-determination.

Similarly, the FBISE organized a walk and quiz competitions in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, in which students from all directorates at the school and college level participated.

The BECS, on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', organized various programs to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The NBF, NSU, and the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) jointly organised a seminar to commemorate the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" against the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Speakers at the seminar said that the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris were sheer violations of human rights and against the law and human norms and values.

They demanded a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute which, according to them, was crucial to the regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Likewise, the educational institutions from the federal capital also commemorated the Kashmir Solidarity Day with the renewed pledge for continued support to their brothers in the IIoJK.

In the collective event of 14 girls' colleges held in the Islamabad Model College F/7-2, a number of girls took part in tableaus which were meant to highlight atrocities committed by the Indian forces in the IIoJK.

Meanwhile, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) organized different programmes to mark the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and pay tribute to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their matchless sacrifices for freedom and right to self- determination.