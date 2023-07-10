Open Menu

Educational Museum At King Abdulaziz University Has Rare Samples Of Minerals, Rocks

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Educational museum at King Abdulaziz University has rare samples of minerals, rocks

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Educational Museum at the College of Earth Sciences at King Abdulaziz University has thousands of slides, maps, photographs and models from various fields of earth sciences, including samples of rocks and minerals.

The museum also keeps track of types and locations of natural resources in the Kingdom, which helps students and researchers carry out their scientific missions.

Dean of the College of Earth Sciences Dr. Ali Sabyani said that the museum represents the history of earth sciences at the university, and that it contains many rare types of minerals, rocks, maps, aerial and field photographs, both from the Kingdom and abroad.

He added that the museum has a room for teaching and presentations equipped with film and video projectors to show scientific and educational films to students and visitors, and that are used for photography and digital presentations as well.

Besides the rare samples of minerals and rocks, the museum, which was established in 1977, also has samples of meteorites that fell in the Empty Quarter part of the desert, and of meteorites from abroad. It also owns a set of maps showing the areas where minerals are found, as well as geological maps for the various regions of the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Film And Movies From

Recent Stories

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

2 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

13 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

28 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous