Educational museum at King Abdulaziz University has rare samples of minerals, rocks

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Educational Museum at the College of Earth Sciences at King Abdulaziz University has thousands of slides, maps, photographs and models from various fields of earth sciences, including samples of rocks and minerals.

The museum also keeps track of types and locations of natural resources in the Kingdom, which helps students and researchers carry out their scientific missions.

Dean of the College of Earth Sciences Dr. Ali Sabyani said that the museum represents the history of earth sciences at the university, and that it contains many rare types of minerals, rocks, maps, aerial and field photographs, both from the Kingdom and abroad.

He added that the museum has a room for teaching and presentations equipped with film and video projectors to show scientific and educational films to students and visitors, and that are used for photography and digital presentations as well.

Besides the rare samples of minerals and rocks, the museum, which was established in 1977, also has samples of meteorites that fell in the Empty Quarter part of the desert, and of meteorites from abroad. It also owns a set of maps showing the areas where minerals are found, as well as geological maps for the various regions of the Kingdom.