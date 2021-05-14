Edwin Poots elected leader of N.Irish Democratic Unionist Party

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Edwin Poots was elected the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Friday, winning a contest which will determine the new first minister in the British-ruled province.

Poots won 19 of 36 votes in a ballot of DUP lawmakers in Belfast and London. He will replace DUP leader Arlene Foster, who was ousted in a coup over Brexit, and can pick her successor as first minister of Northern Ireland.