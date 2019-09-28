UrduPoint.com
Eekhoff Snatches Under-23 Cycling World Title But Is Investigated

Eekhoff snatches under-23 cycling world title but is investigated

Harrogate, United Kingdom, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Dutch rider Nils Eekhoff won the men's elite under-23's road race in Harrogate on Friday after catching an escape group a few hundred meters from home.

Though there was confusion on Friday evening after race officials suspended the result. They were reportedly investigating whether Eekhoff, who came off his bike early in the race, was paced by a car during the race.

Samuele Battistella of Italy was second and Swiss rider Stefan Bissegger was third after a crash-laden 173km run after 3hrs 53mins raced mainly in rain.

"I crashed earlier and felt dreadful, so it' amazing, I never thought we'd catch the leaders, so it's amazing," said Eekhoff.

Local rider Briton Tom Pidcock from Leeds came fourth.

American youngster Megan Jastrab won the women's junior road race world title earlier in the day after a cat-and-mouse finale on a crash-marred 86km (53.4 mile) run from Doncaster to Harrogate on Friday.

The 17-year-old US national road race champion adds her world title to those of Quinn Simmons, who won the men's junior title, and Chloe Dygert whose powerful run in the women's elite time-trial, giving the US three golds.

"I can't believe it," said Jastrab.

"I'm just smiling ear to ear. I'm so grateful for my team-mates, it wouldn't be possible without them."Belgium's Julie de Wilde was second and Holland's Lieke Nooijen third.

