Eerie Belgrade exhibit turns Ratko Mladic diary into art

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :For nearly four years Serbian artist Vladimir Miladinovic started his day with a morning coffee and the diary of one of the Balkans' most notorious war criminals, Ratko Mladic.

Word for word, he painstakingly copied the notebook's 400 pages by hand onto fresh white sheets, which now cover the walls of a Belgrade exhibit raising questions about how to confront one of the region's darkest chapters.

For the 39-year-old artist, the task was in part a "performative act of trying to deal with this very harsh material which we are still forced to deal with today, 25 years after the war", he told AFP from the austere gallery on the banks of the Danube.

His subject, the 77-year-old former Bosnian Serb commander whose troops committed genocide in Srebrenica among other war crimes during Yugoslavia's collapse, was sentenced to life in prison by an international tribunal in The Hague in 2017.

His appeal trial is due to start on August 25.

Yet while the legal process moves forward, the wounds he left in former Yugoslavia still fester and his personal legacy remains a battleground.

Many Serbs still consider Mladic a hero and deeply distrust international courts they feel are biased against them.

After his conviction in 2017, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on the country to "start looking to the future".

But Miladinovic has gone in the other direction: finding artistic inspiration through immersing himself in the granular details of his country's troubled history.

His previous works have involved a similar redrawing of wartime newspaper pages and Primary documents that deal with the "problematic parts of the past that are still negotiable in the present".