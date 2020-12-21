Eerie calm in Calais as Britain travel ban takes hold

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The ferry terminal at the French port of Calais, a bustling epicentre of cross-Channel traffic, fell nearly silent Monday after authorities halted arrivals from Britain over a new Covid-19 strain.

Hardly any cars were in the vast parking lot, and just one person stood at the Currency exchange desk -- a local woman changing money for her employer.

Eduard, a Romanian who lives in Birmingham, was among the few buying tickets for ferries to the UK after France warned that nobody would be allowed to enter from Britain for 48 hours.

"I left my family in England so I could visit my father, who is ill, and now I'm going back," he told AFP.

Others were less lucky, unable or unwilling to make the trip without any certainty they could return as planned.

Despite heated complaints to an agent, Robert, who lives in Paris, was refused boarding although he had a ticket for a Christmas visit to his son in London.

"I travelled 300 kilometres (190 miles) to get here and the only thing to do is go back -- my son lives in a red zone and isn't allowed to have any guests," he said.

Marisa Fernandes was returning to Peterborough, an English town a two-hour drive from London, to celebrate Christmas with family, but her relative who lives in Luxembourg was wary of finding himself stuck in Britain.

So she went on alone. "What else can we do? We'll see in 48 hours," she said.