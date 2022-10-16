Effective adaptation strategy needed to achieve climate resilience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :After facing a recurring phenomenon of natural catastrophes from scorching heat waves to massive inundation due to torrential monsoon, the country is in dire need of a long-term adaptation strategy founded on Nature Based Solutions (NbS) to ensure climate resilience.

Ranking among top ten vulnerable countries to climatic changes as revealed by global watchdog 'German Watch', Pakistan direly needed proper adaptation strategy or plan as its entire nature conservation efforts remained focused on climate mitigation.

Country's National Adaptation Plan is mostly considered as a significant tool or mechanism for adapting to climate change. Its objective is to enhance resilience of a region against climate change effects by creating holistic medium and long term plans, including the integration of adaptation measures into national policy.

A two-year project to develop the adaptation plan, supported by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and funded by the Green Climate Fund with US$ 2.7 million, was formally launched back in March 2021. However, the then PTI government kept the process slow and left the plan in limbo.

"Previous regime showed a criminal negligence in formulation of national adaptation plan as many key initiatives related to adaptation merely ended up on papers," remarked Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman.

"Since, we have taken this issue very seriously. I assure all out efforts to prepare much needed climate adaptation plan by the end of this year," she added.

The Minister recently launched the country's largest NbS "Living Indus initiative" to conserve and protect second most polluted river in the world. "Indus feeds entire agriculture and humanity living around it from north to south. So, we will have to ensure development in harmony with nature and not against the nature." She said nature, topography and biodiversity of Indus River changes with every area it passes through. "Whenever, there is heavy downpour, the Indus explodes. Therefore, we need to find ways for reviving its natural routes." Access of adaptation is imperative for climate change mitigation planning as country's reliance on climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture, water and natural resources make it more vulnerable to climate change.

"Since international climate negotiations began in 1990, global greenhouse gas emissions have risen by 62 per cent," says Jessica Troni, Head of United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)'s Climate Change Adaptation Unit. "This shows us why adaptation must be seen as a core approach for tackling the climate crisis." "The National Plan process will strengthen country's capacity to promote adaptation at all levels of governance as it would help generate and share adaptation knowledge and experiences," Troni said.

The UNEP globally assists countries to create National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) for identifying vulnerabilities, medium and long-term adaptation needs and processes to develop strategies. Global EbA Fund has also been launched in March 2021to overcome barriers to nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based adaptation by providing seed capital to innovative approaches.

"With the new nature-based solutions program, we are using the power of ecosystems to help societies adapt to climate change," said Executive Director UNEP, Inger Andersen. "Ecosystem-based adaptation is being undertaken by more and more governments and organizations world over as it is not only us who protect nature, but the nature also protects us." The NAP approach was established under the Cancun Adaptation Framework (CAF) and re-emphasized in the Paris Agreement. Importantly, the NAPs follow a tedious country-driven, participatory and transparent process.

Important components of NAPs are to ensure shift in living standards, change in agricultural practice, make industrial operations environment friendly, amendments in urban planning and making rural and urban areas resilient to climate change by reducing their vulnerability.

The UNEP supports development of NAP's important components like National Adaptation Plan Global Support Program (NAP-GSP) funded by the Global Environment Facility providing support to over 45 countries with developing nations like Nepal, Bangladesh and Yemen already benefitting from this initiative.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in its recent study conducted in Sindh and Balochistan provinces has also recommended to mitigate effects of natural catastrophes through informed policy guidelines at local level.

Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that informed decision making and enhanced resilience was all about adaptation at local level. "The catastrophes turning into human disasters can be avoided through well conceived policies and their strong implementation." He said rising temperature has put Pakistan under threat with heat waves, unparalleled downpour, glacial outbursts and massive flooding. "Pakistan is among the lowest carbon emitters but the most vulnerable countries. Therefore, we can't sit idle and have to go for local level adaptation plans to tap international support where possible." Country Director IRC Shabnam Baloch has informed that the study conducted in Sindh and Balochistan has identified macro and micro level strategies to save communities from impacts of climate change.

"We are sitting on the brink of many natural calamities. Our Jacobabad became the hottest city in the world with blazing 51°C temperature. We also face challenges of floods and droughts," she said.

Senior Joint Secretary MoCC, Muhammad Farooq informed that the Ministry was preparing National Adaptation Plan to initiate appropriate measures for mitigating climatic impacts.

"There is need for developing community resilience against climate disasters and initiate national and local level policies through a holistic approach for mitigating climate change impacts at all levels," he said.

"We have identified eight priority sectors like forestry, agriculture, urban sector, energy etc to develop long term solutions for adaptation," he informed.

"The seriousness of the government is apparent as we hope that the policy making process' streamlining at the district level will bring a positive change," he added.