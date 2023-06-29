Open Menu

Effective Plans Ensure Smooth, Congestion-free Stoning Ritual At Jamarat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Effective plans ensure smooth, congestion-free stoning ritual at Jamarat

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) ::The strategies of relevant authorities to divide pilgrims proportionately so as to avoid any congestion at Jamarat Bridge as well as to ensure their smooth movement to Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Wida (farewell circumambulation) proved successful and gave positive results during last two days.

"These plans gave great impact and positive results by classifying batches of pilgrims over different slots of time. This grouping plan would contribute to providing the highest levels of safety and security for pilgrims, and avoiding overcrowding while performing the stoning ritual on Jamrat Bridge," said Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdelfattah Mashat.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said the authorities have decided to do grouping of pilgrims for their departure from Mina to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Regarding the stoning, he said the mechanism relied on scheduling stoning ritual at Jamarat that began from early morning of Wednesday ( Dhul Hijjah 10) and remain continue till Friday.

Referring to arrangements for smooth conduct of the stoning ritual, Mashat said the path has been designated for pilgrims arriving via Mashaer Train to Mina station near Jamarat Bridge, and upon their arrival they start performing ritual and then move directly to their camps or go to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah.

He said that most of the pilgrims, who use the train, are domestic pilgrims and a portion of them are pilgrims from South Asian countries.

The Deputy Minister said all phases of the movement and ascendence of pilgrims on Holy sites were successful.

"The phase of ascendence on the Day of Tarwiyah from Makkah to Mina, and the subsequent ascendence on Mount of Arafat, which completed at 10 am on Arafat Day while the movement from Arafat to Muzdalifah started after Maghrib prayer, and this continued until 1:00 am.

All pilgrims proceeded to Muzdalifah in ease and according to the prescribed time plans and programs," he said while noting that the schedule for grouping of pilgrims would continue all the Tashreeq days from Thursday to Saturday (Dhul Hijjah 11-13).

Regarding compliance of companies with regard to the provision of services for pilgrims, Mashat said the compliance rates are high. "There are some companies which failed to adhere to the schedules set for them, and their cases will be followed up after the Hajj season.

Reports will be prepared with regard to their failure in rendering the required services," he said.

Mashat said the movement of the pilgrims to Jamarat and performance of their stoning ritual on the first day of Eid Al-Adha was smooth and orderly.

There were no reports of overcrowding or stampede reported during the peak hours of stoning from 8 am to 10 am on Wednesday.

Even on Thursday between 10.00 am to 12.00 am. the stoning ritual was quite smooth and orderly and there was no rush seen.

After finishing the stoning ritual on that day, they performed three other major rituals of the day - sacrifice of animals and performance of Tawaf Al-Ifadah and Sai between Safa andMarwa, he said, noting that the pilgrims will spend on first two or three days of Tashreeq inTent City of Mina and perform stoning ritual before leaving Mina on Friday or Saturday.

Related Topics

Hajj Makkah Prayer Mosque All From Asia

