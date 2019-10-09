UrduPoint.com
'Efforts Continue' To Find Brexit Deal With UK: Barnier

Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

'Efforts continue' to find Brexit deal with UK: Barnier

Brussels, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said late Tuesday that "efforts continue" to reach a Brexit deal with Britain, after meeting with Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney.

"Efforts continue to find an agreement with the UK," Barnier wrote on Twitter, following what he said was "a good meeting between friends", referring to Ireland's top diplomat.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

