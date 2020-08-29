UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts To Reach Nile Dam Joint Accord 'at Standstill': Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Efforts to reach Nile dam joint accord 'at standstill': Sudan

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have failed to agree on a unified text on the management of Addis Ababa's controversial Nile dam, Khartoum's water and irrigation minister said Friday.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011.

Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat to their vital water supplies, while upstream Ethiopia considers it crucial for its economic development and electrification.

For the past 10 days, experts from the three countries had sought to merge draft agreements proposed by their respective capitals, and on Friday presented a report on their work, without having reached a unified agreement.

After "an examination of the work of the expert groups over the past days, it has become clear that the process of merging the three projects is at a standstill," Sudanese Water and Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas said in a statement after a videoconference with his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts.

South Africa-led negotiations on the mega-dam were temporarily suspended earlier this month after Addis Ababa insisted on linking them to renegotiating a deal on sharing the waters of the Blue Nile.

Sudan and Egypt say that a mechanism to resolve any future disputes should be part of any accord.

"Reaching an agreement requires political will," Abbas said Friday, adding that "pursuing negotiations in their current form will not lead to practical results".

He said he was ready to recommence talks at any time.

Related Topics

Water Egypt Dam Addis Ababa Khartoum Lead Ethiopia Sudan From Agreement

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

52 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.