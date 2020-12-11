UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E.Guinea, France Brace For UN Ruling In Property Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

E.Guinea, France brace for UN ruling in property dispute

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The UN's top court will rule on Friday in a bitter row centred on a swanky Paris house seized by France as part of a corruption probe into Equatorial Guinea's vice president.

The central African nation dragged France to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) four years ago after French police raided the luxury mansion in 2012, in a probe into Teodorin Obiang.

Equatorial Guinea insists the property is its diplomatic mission in Paris, but France says it is merely the home of Obiang, 52, who is also the son of iron-fisted President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

French prosecutors accused the younger Obiang of plundering tens of millions of Dollars from the oil- and timber-rich African nation's coffers to fund his jetset lifestyle in France.

Teodorin Obiang was handed a three-year sentence and a 30,000 euro ($36,200) fine, both suspended, in 2017 for corruption and money laundering. The sentence is under appeal in France.

In 2016, lawyers for Equatorial Guinea went to the Hague-based ICJ, the world's legal referee in disputes between countries, to order France to stop Obiang's criminal prosecution, arguing that he had immunity.

They also asked judges to rule that France broke treaty rules which safeguard diplomats from interference by a host country when they seized the six-storey mansion in one of the French capital's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

- 'Very powerful' - In 2018 ICJ's judges in a preliminary ruling said they did not have jurisdiction to deal with any claims against Obiang's criminal prosecution in France.

However, the ICJ said it could rule whether France was within its powers to confiscate the property.

Significantly the ICJ's judges also earlier told France to treat the property as a diplomatic mission pending the outcome of the final judgement.

Legal experts agreed that a ruling in favour of Equatorial Guinea could harm France's long-term attempts to bring groups and individuals to book for misappropriating public funds at home and then stashing the proceeds in France.

"If France loses the case, it is a setback to France's unilateral capacity to prosecute corrupt rulers," said Geoff Gordon, a senior researcher at the Asser Institute in The Hague.

Cecily Rose, an assistant professor of public international law at Leiden University, however said a judgement in favour of Malabo "would mean that France would just be a bit more careful or cautious" about how it designates diplomatic premises.

"It's also worth noting that this case advertises the fact that France is a sort of leader in the anti-corruption fight... That's very powerful, and could lead to some very interesting public interest litigation concerning corruption in the future," she said.

Related Topics

Corruption World Police United Nations Lawyers Immunity France Fine Malabo Paris The Hague Lead Equatorial Guinea Guinea Euro Money Criminals 2017 2016 2018 From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

8 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

8 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

9 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.