Egypt and Turkey draw closer as regional interests align

Cairo, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Turkey and Egypt have begun slowly warming ties as they vie for regional primacy a decade after the Arab Spring, but analysts say deep-seated mistrust means full normalisation will take time.

A Turkish delegation is visiting Cairo this week for the first time after years of trading barbs, with the Egyptian foreign ministry saying talks began on Tuesday.

That comes nearly two months after Ankara established the first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013, as part of wider efforts to mend fences with middle Eastern rivals.

Ankara and Cairo have both faced more US pressure since the departure of president Donald Trump, and both have been extending olive branches to their neighbours.

Egypt's restoration of ties with Qatar in January, after a four-year Gulf blockade along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, has also boosted efforts towards more regional diplomacy.

"What has become apparent to Egypt... is that it's difficult for any regional power to win through a knockout punch, but rather through points," Abdul Khaleq Abdallah, a political science professor in the UAE, told AFP.

"Meeting halfway is enough in this instance... but the situation is fluid, so it could flare up again," he added.

Cairo has not appeared to share the same level of enthusiasm for rapprochement as Turkey; Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry noted in March that "words are not enough, they must be matched by deeds".

"There's a great deal of mistrust fuelled by eight years of open hostility, and so Egypt feels hesitant," said Nael Shama, the author of a book on Egypt's foreign policy under deposed leaders Morsi and Hosni Mubarak.