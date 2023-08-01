Egypt announces plan for power load-shedding in various governorates

CAIRO, August 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Egyptian government announced on Monday that it would implement power load-shedding in various governorates starting Tuesday noon, official MENA news agency reported.

In a statement, the cabinet said it will soon release the schedules regarding the towns and districts in each governorate that falls in the power-shedding plan.

The plan comes as a result of coordination between the Ministry of Electricity and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth.

Earlier this month, the cabinet announced that Egypt put in place scheduled, hour-long power outages to reduce the load on the national grid burdened by high electricity demands during sustained heatwave.

Rationing electricity has been seen in several areas in Egypt's capital Cairo over the past week.

Egypt hasn't faced a power shortage for years since it reached natural gas self-sufficiency and expanded the construction of power plants nationwide.