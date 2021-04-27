UrduPoint.com
Egypt Approves Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

Tue 27th April 2021

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) approved the Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Egypt, said the authority in a statement on its Facebook page on early Wednesday.

Mahmoud Yassin, head of EDA's Central Administration for Biological and Innovative Products, said "the step is part of the state's efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and provide the vaccines for all citizens." He added that "the EDA has authorized the license of using the vaccine after carrying out the required assessment based on the international and domestic conditions to ensure the effectiveness and quality of the vaccine.

" Egypt has approved so far China's Sinopharm, Russia's Sputnik V, and Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, the statement added.

In January, Egypt began a nationwide campaign of COVID-19 vaccination, starting with the medical staff of government hospitals.

On April 21, Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines and Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac signed an agreement to manufacture the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in the North African country.

