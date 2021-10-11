Egypt arrests 3 over thousands of dumped Covid jabs

(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Egyptian authorities arrested three people accused of dumping thousands of unused Covid-19 vaccine jabs found last week in a water drain in a southern city, the public prosecution said.

"An investigative committee...

found a shortage of 18,400 vaccine doses in the Minya health directorate storage inventory worth 5,023,200 Pounds ($319,000)," the prosecution said late Sunday in a statement posted on its social media accounts.

The statement said 13,412 doses had been found dumped but were unfit for use due to poor storage conditions and insufficient cooling. Another 4,988 doses had also been lost.

It did not identify the type of vaccines involved.