UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Bodybuilders Feel Pain But No Gain In Virus Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Egypt bodybuilders feel pain but no gain in virus lockdown

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Egypt's musclemen are frustrated with working out from home due to coronavirus restrictions and are raring to get back to gruelling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living.

With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, Mohamed Ali -- who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins -- is normally an enthusiastic exhibitionist.

The 33-year-old is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt's national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage.

But when AFP visited his sunny home in an upscale gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab chuckled modestly that he was not in top shape.

"I've taken it upon myself.

.. to use the lockdown to start competing again at the end of the year, since I have a lot of time on my hands these days," he told AFP.

Egypt has been under a night-time curfew for the past three months to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the number of infections continues to rise.

The North African country, with a population of over 100 million, has officially recorded over 58,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,365 deaths.

Gyms have been shuttered as part of nationwide restrictions, but that has not deterred Asab from hitting his home gym hard.

He is re-sculpting a taut physique through an extremely demanding workout, in the hope of competing in Mr. Olympia -- the world's premier bodybuilding competition, tentatively scheduled for December in Las Vegas.

Related Topics

World Egypt Cairo Las Vegas Olympia December Gold From Top Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

7 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

7 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

8 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.