UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Calls On UN To Intervene After Impasse In Nile Dam Talks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Egypt calls on UN to intervene after impasse in Nile dam talks

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Egypt appealed on Friday for the United Nations Security Council to intervene in a deepening dispute with Ethiopia over its gigantic Nile dam that Cairo fears would cut its vital water share.

The move comes as tensions run high after multiple rounds of talks over the years between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed to produce a deal over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Addis Ababa has declared plans to start filling the dam next month, regardless of whether a deal was reached.

Egypt has called on the UN Security Council "to intervene to emphasize the importance that three countries ... continue negotiations in good faith," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the three-way talks have hit an impasse due to Ethiopia's "non-positive stances" and its "insistence to proceed with filling the dam unilaterally." Egypt views the hydro-electric barrage as an existential threat that could severely reduce its water supply.

Ethiopia says the dam is indispensable for its development and insists Egypt's water share will not be affected.

The Nile, which provides nearly 97 percent of Egypt's freshwater needs, is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it traverses.

Ethiopia broke ground on the dam in 2011, When completed, it is set to be Africa's largest hydroelectric project.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Electricity Water Egypt Dam Cairo Ethiopia Sudan Share

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

8 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

9 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

9 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.