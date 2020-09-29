Egypt confirms 115 new COVID-19 cases, 102,955 in total

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :, Sept. 29 () -- Egypt registered on Monday 115 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 102,955, said the Egyptian health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said 18 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,901.

Meanwhile, 506 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 95,586, the ministry's spokesman added.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt have currently surpassed 92 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb.

14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Amid a decline in the daily confirmed cases and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.