UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Confirms 115 New COVID-19 Cases, 102,955 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Egypt confirms 115 new COVID-19 cases, 102,955 in total

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :, Sept. 29 () -- Egypt registered on Monday 115 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 102,955, said the Egyptian health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said 18 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,901.

Meanwhile, 506 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 95,586, the ministry's spokesman added.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt have currently surpassed 92 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb.

14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Amid a decline in the daily confirmed cases and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

Related Topics

China Egypt Died February March From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

35 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

35 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

53 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

1 hour ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.