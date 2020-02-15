UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Africa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Egypt confirms first coronavirus case in Africa

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Egypt's health ministry on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa.

The sufferer was not Egyptian, the ministry said in a statement, without specifying the nationality.

"The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.

Egyptian authorities had notified the World Health Organization and the patient been placed in quarantined isolation in hospital.

The death toll from the epidemic virus has neared 1,400 cases, almost exclusively in China where it was first identified.

Deep trade links with China and often overstretched healthcare systems have raised concerns about the capacity of African countries to respond to an outbreak.

Earlier this month, Egypt suspended all flights on its national carrier to China. They will remain grounded until the end of the month.

Three hundred and one Egyptians were evacuated from Wuhan, epicentre of the virus in China, and have remained in quarantine for 14 days.

Related Topics

Africa World China Egypt Wuhan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

2 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

2 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

2 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

2 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.