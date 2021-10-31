UrduPoint.com

Egypt Discovers Interior Of Ancient Tomb At Saqqara Necropolis Near Giza Pyramids

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:10 PM

CAIRO, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:An archeological mission from Cairo University unveiled the interior of a tomb at Saqqara necropolis near the three Pyramids of Giza, south of the capital Cairo, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement on Sunday.

The tomb belonged to Ptahemwia (Ptah Em-Wia), an official who served under King Ramses II in the 19th Dynasty around 3,300 years ago, according to the statement.

"The importance of discovering this tomb is due to the positions held by its owner, who was a royal scribe, head of the treasury, chief overseer of the cattle and also in charge of divine offerings at the temple of Ramses II (Ramesseum) in Thebes (in Upper Egypt)," said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

