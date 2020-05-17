UrduPoint.com
Egypt Editor Arrested Outside Cairo Jail

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:40 PM

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Egyptian security services on Sunday arrested the editor-in-chief of prominent independent news outlet Mada Masr, its lawyer said, the latest in a crackdown against journalists.

Lina Attallah was arrested outside Cairo's Tora prison as she was interviewing rights activist Laila Soueif, mother of jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, according to the news outlet.

"The prison security guards asked Attallah to show her identification card and later called her in for an investigation that lasted three hours," lawyer Hassan al-Azhari told AFP.

"We knew afterwards that she was taken to a police station in Maadi district and that she will appear before the prosecution tomorrow (Monday) morning," he said.

Azhari added that the reason behind the arrest and the charges against Attallah remained unclear.

Mada Masr is an online outlet that investigates corruption and security issues in both Arabic and English.

Its website has in recent years been blocked in Egypt along with around a hundred others critical of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government.

The publication has sought to bypass the block through mirror sites.

In November, security forces raided Mada Masr's offices in Cairo and questioned journalists there.

On Thursday, the New-York based Committee to Protect Journalists said Egyptian authorities arrested journalist Haitham Mahgoub who works for a local privately-owned newspaper.

Citing his lawyer, CPJ said Mahgoub faced charges of spreading false news and joining and funding a terrorist group.

In March, British newspaper The Guardian said its reporter in Egypt was forced to leave after her credentials were revoked over a report on coronavirus infections in the country.

Egypt has increasingly targeted journalists in an ongoing crackdown against dissidents since the 2013 military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

The clampdown has swept up thousands of the late Morsi's Islamist supporters as well as secular activists, lawyers and academics.

The country ranks 166th out of 180 countries in the 2020 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) world press freedom index.

