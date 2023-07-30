Open Menu

Egypt Energy-saving Measures Power Satirical Reaction

Published July 30, 2023

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Sweltering without air conditioning during the day and plunged into darkness at night, many Egyptians have responded with anger and ridicule to government measures for reducing energy consumption.

Hours-long power cuts across Egypt, several times a day, prompted the directives as record temperatures hit the Mediterranean region this month.

After 11 days of daily blackouts, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli ordered civil servants on Thursday to work from home once a week, announced scheduled power outages for at least through August and proposed other solutions to Egypt's energy crisis.

But many Egyptians took to social media to criticize -- and poke fun at -- what they view as a failure on the government's part.

"Why do we export gas to Europe while we live in darkness?" wondered Egyptian resident islam, 36, in comments to AFP. He gave only his first name.

Some were reminded of the last time the Arab world's most populous nation faced incessant power outages 10 summers ago, helping fuel popular discontent and protests against the short-lived presidency of the late Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi.

He was deposed in July 2013 by then-defense minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose ensuing administration has invested billions in improving the national power grid.

Until just a few weeks ago, officials were still insisting that Egyptians' years of suffering from unreliable mains supply were now gone.

