Egypt, Ethiopia And Sudan Agree To Delay Filling Dam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agree to delay filling dam

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed that Addis Ababa will delay filling a mega-dam as part of a comprehensive deal on the project that has raised tensions between the three countries, the Egyptian presidency said Friday.

Ethiopia had previously pushed to start filling the gigantic Nile River dam next month despite vehement opposition from downstream Egypt and Sudan, and the dispute was raised with the UN last week.

The office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Friday that "a legally binding final agreement for all parties stressing the prevention of any unilateral moves, including the filling of the dam, will be sent in a letter to the UN Security Council to consider it in its session discussing the Renaissance Dam issue next Monday.

"Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was more forthcoming, saying in a statement that "it has been agreed upon that the dam filling will be delayed until an agreement is reached".

His office said technical committees for all three countries will try to hammer out a conclusive deal within two weeks as suggested by Ethiopia.

