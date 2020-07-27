UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Female Social Media Influencers Get Two-year Jail Terms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Egypt female social media influencers get two-year jail terms

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :An Egyptian court Monday sentenced five female social media influencers to two years in jail each on charges of violating public morals, a judicial source said.

The verdict against Haneen Hossam, Mowada al-Adham and three others came after they had posted footage on video-sharing app TikTok.

"The Cairo economic court sentenced Hossam, Adham and three others to two years after they were convicted of violating society's values," the judicial source said.

The ruling, which can be appealed, included a fine of 300,000 Egyptian Pounds ($18,750) for each defendant, the source noted.

Hossam was arrested in April after posting a three-minute clip telling her 1.3 million followers that girls could make money by working with her.

In May, authorities arrested Adham who had posted satirical videos on TikTok and Instagram, where she has at least two million followers.

Lawyer Ahmed Hamza al-Bahqiry said the young women are facing separate charges over the sources of their funds.

The arrests highlight a social divide in the deeply conservative Muslim country over what constitutes individual freedoms and "social norms".

Human rights lawyer Tarek al-Awadi has previously told AFP that the influencers' arrests showed how society was wrestling with the rapid rise of modern communications technology.

Internet penetration has reached over 40 percent of Egypt's youthful population of more than 100 million.

Related Topics

Technology Egypt Jail Social Media Fine Young Cairo Money April May Women Muslim Million Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Company Responsible for Polluting Volga River Fine ..

14 minutes ago

Reforms in Irrigation department underway

14 minutes ago

KP PA adopts Reproductive Healthcare Rights Bill 2 ..

14 minutes ago

Belgium toughens rules after 'worrying' virus surg ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.