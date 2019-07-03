UrduPoint.com
Egypt Football Boss Says Country Could Host 48-team World Cup

Wed 03rd July 2019

Cairo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Egypt would be ready to host a 48-team World Cup, Hany Abo Rida the national football federation president said on Tuesday.

"I think we can do it," Abo Rida told a press conference in Cairo, as the 24-team group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations drew to a close.

Egypt took over as hosts of the continental championship at short notice in January after planned hosts Cameroon ran into difficulties.

The World Cup would involve twice as many teams. It is expanding to 48 nations from 2026.

"The problem with the 48, for me, is the accommodation," Abu Rida said. "But if we talk about 2030, I think we can do it."He said that the return of the Cup of Nations to Egypt, for the first time since the 2011 uprising, "affirms to the world that Africans are capable of organising an international event.""Egypt is now able to host any non-African competition," he said.

