UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Hangs Coptic Monk For Killing Of Abbot: Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Egypt hangs Coptic monk for killing of abbot: family

Cairo, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Egyptian authorities on Sunday executed a Coptic Christian monk convicted over the 2018 killing of the abbot of an ancient desert monastery, the monk's family told AFP.

"We were told at 8 am (0600 GMT) this morning that the execution took place in Damanhour prison and I am on my way to pick up the body," said Hany Saad Tawadros, the monk's brother.

Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, is carried out by hanging.

An Egyptian court last year confirmed the death sentence for the monk Isaiah, whose original name is Wael Saad Tawadros, over the killing of Bishop Epiphanius.

Another monk convicted for his role in the crime was sentenced to life in prison.

Epiphanius, the abbot of the Saint Macarius monastery, was found with a bleeding head wound after being bludgeoned to death in July 2018, in a case that shocked the middle East's largest religious minority.

Prosecutors said Isaiah confessed to beating the cleric with a metal bar as the second monk, Philotheos, kept watch.

Authorities blamed the killing on unspecified "differences" between the bishop and the two monks.

The church later defrocked the pair and placed a one-year moratorium on ordaining new monks.

Coptic Christians make up about 10-15 percent of Egypt's predominantly Sunni Muslim population of over 100 million.

The country's vast deserts are home to some of Christianity's oldest monasteries.

Last month, Egypt executed at least nine people over the storming of a police station in 2013 in which 13 policemen were killed.

Human rights group Amnesty International said it had noted "a significant spike" in recorded executions in Egypt.

Related Topics

World Minority Police Station Egypt Amnesty International Bishop Middle East July Sunday 2018 Church Muslim Christian Family Million Arab Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.