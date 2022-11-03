UrduPoint.com

Egypt Holds Conference To Help University Students Start Businesses, Find Jobs

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Egypt holds conference to help university students start businesses, find jobs

CAIRO, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Egypt opened on Tuesday a conference to help graduates from technological universities to start their businesses or find jobs.

The activities of the Conference on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Employment for Technological Universities included the opening of the Kemtech Studio and the Egyptian Applied Technology Valley.

Several booths were installed for the companies that offer jobs for qualified graduates or help young entrepreneurs to start their projects.

"Egypt, which hosts 10 technological universities, seeks to establish more universities to cover new educational programs suitable for meeting the industrial workforce market," said Egyptian Minister of Higher education Ayman Ashour.

To implement Egypt's 2030 vision of sustainable development plan, it is important to pave the way for creating a scientific, technological and innovative environment and to prepare special graduates, Ashour said.

He hailed the conference as a good opportunity for showcasing the students' creative projects and for the companies to find qualified engineers.

On the sideline of the event, New Cairo Technological University signed cooperation protocols separately with China's Shenzhen Polytechnic University, as well as the SIMIC Smart Valley and PTS Projects.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang lauded the deepening cooperation between Egypt and China, while expressing the hope for inking more cooperation deals between Egyptian and Chinese educational institutions in the fields of science, technology, and innovation.

