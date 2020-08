(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Egyptians went to vote Tuesday for a new Senate in an upper house election under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's rule.

The two-day vote for 200 of the Senate's 300 seats will be largely contested by candidatesbacking Sisi. The remaining 100 Senators will be appointed by the president.