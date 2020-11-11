UrduPoint.com
Egypt Hopes 'Paranormal' Show Can Resurrect Movie Glory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Egypt hopes 'Paranormal' show can resurrect movie glory

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :With killer mummies, a house of horrors, slick special effects and a melancholic soundtrack, streaming giant Netflix is banking on new blockbuster Egyptian series "Paranormal" achieving worldwide success.

Billed as a mystery and thriller production based on the best-selling young adult fiction novellas of Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, Paranormal was released last week in nine languages to audiences in around 190 countries.

"With such a huge fanbase, it was a logical project for us to come on board," Ahmed Sharkawi, Netflix's head of Arabic and African original content, told AFP.

"We're excited for the fans to see their favorite characters -- monsters and ghosts -- coming to life.

" But Paranormal, Netflix's first Egyptian series, also marks a shift in the entertainment industry in Egypt, and the wider Arab world.

Egypt has traditionally been a cultural powerhouse in the region, producing dozens of movies as well as gripping drama and comedy series every year.

But after its golden age in the 1940s to 1960s, critics say the film productions had in recent years lost its touch.

Many hope the growth of online television services could inject new life into the industry -- and bring Egypt's acting to a far larger audience.

