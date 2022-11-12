Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The family of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah announced Friday they have requested a presidential pardon for him as concern for his health mounts after a months-long hunger strike.

"Attached is the text of the pardon request that I submitted today, confirming...

my readiness to take all available legal methods that guarantee a solution to my brother's crisis," his sister Mona Seif wrote on Twitter.

It comes after the activist escalated a months-long hunger strike and stopped drinking water as the COP27 climate summit got underway in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh last Sunday.

Egypt has granted presidential pardons to a total of 766 political prisoners since the reactivation of a pardon policy in April this year, according to data compiled by Amnesty International.