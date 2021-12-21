UrduPoint.com

Egypt Jails Key Revolution Figure Abdel Fattah For 5 Years

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Egypt jails key revolution figure Abdel Fattah for 5 years

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Egypt on Monday sentenced Alaa Abdel Fattah, a leading figure in the 2011 revolution, to five years in jail, with two others receiving four years, his sister and a judicial source said.

A computer programmer, blogger and high-profile activist who mobilised youths in the uprising that unseated autocrat Hosni Mubarak, Abdel Fattah had been in pre-trial detention since September 2019.

Abdel Fattah, his lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer and blogger Mohamed "Oxygen" Ibrahim were convicted of "broadcasting false news" in their trial in Cairo.

"Alaa was sentenced to five years, Baqer four years and Mohamed Oxygen four years," his sister Mona Seif said on Twitter.

"The judge was too cowardly to even inform us," she said after the sentencing at the State Security Misdemeanours Court in the capital.

A judicial source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the verdict and sentencing to AFP.

Rulings in the court cannot be appealed.

They require final approval by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Washington, which has already frozen 10 percent of its aid to Egypt over repeated rights violations, said it was "disappointed" by the sentence.

"Journalists, human rights defenders, and others seeking to peacefully exercise their freedom of expression should be able to do so without facing criminal penalties, intimidation, harassment, or any other form of reprisal," said State Department spokesman Ned price.

The Committee to Protect Journalists decried Monday's ruling as "unacceptable".

The verdict "demonstrates the lengths to which authorities are willing to go to punish these journalists for their work", said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's middle East and North Africa Coordinator.

CPJ considers bloggers as engaging in journalism.

"Both journalists have already spent several years in prison on bogus charges, and authorities must release them immediately and unconditionally," Mansour added.

