Egypt launches tender to explore gas, oil in Mediterranean, Nile Delta

CAIRO, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Egypt on Tuesday launched an international tender to explore natural gas and crude oil in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said the tender, announced by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), aims to attract investment to explore gas and oil in promising areas.

In statements quoted by state news agency MENA, he added that the tender covers 12 regions in the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta, including six offshore regions and six onshore.

Egypt is keen to step up exploration and exploration of natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean to boost its gas production to meet local market needs and for export.

Following Russia's war against Ukraine earlier this year, the European Union is seeking to reduce its dependence on energy supplies from Moscow and is seeking energy agreements with other countries, including Egypt. Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in gas in 2018.