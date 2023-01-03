UrduPoint.com

Egypt Launches Tender To Explore Gas, Oil In Mediterranean, Nile Delta

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Egypt launches tender to explore gas, oil in Mediterranean, Nile Delta

CAIRO, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Egypt on Tuesday launched an international tender to explore natural gas and crude oil in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said the tender, announced by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), aims to attract investment to explore gas and oil in promising areas.

In statements quoted by state news agency MENA, he added that the tender covers 12 regions in the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta, including six offshore regions and six onshore.

Egypt is keen to step up exploration and exploration of natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean to boost its gas production to meet local market needs and for export.

Following Russia's war against Ukraine earlier this year, the European Union is seeking to reduce its dependence on energy supplies from Moscow and is seeking energy agreements with other countries, including Egypt. Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in gas in 2018.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Egypt European Union Company Oil Gas 2018 Market From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

22 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

4 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

4 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.