Egypt Prison Puts Hunger-striker Abdel Fattah 'under Medical Intervention'

Published November 10, 2022

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The family of Egypt's jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah said Thursday prison authorities had told them he is "under medical intervention", as fear mounts that means force-feeding.

The family have repeatedly demanded information on the health of the British-Egyptian activist in recent days after he escalated his months-long hunger strike to include water too.

His mother Laila Soueif, at the Wadi al-Natroun prison north of Cairo, was informed that "medical intervention was taken" with Abdel Fattah "with the knowledge of judicial entities", his sister Mona Seif wrote on Twitter.

"They should allow our mother to see him immediately and see for herself how he is," Seif added.

Abdel Fattah, a veteran pro-democracy and rights campaigner, is serving a five-year prison sentence for "spreading false news" by sharing a Facebook post about police brutality.

International concern has mounted since Abdel Fattah, 40, also began declining liquids since Sunday, the start of the UN climate summit COP27 hosted by Egypt.

Since then, his mother had visited the Wadi al-Natroun prison about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Cairo, pleading for news.

On Thursday, an officer told her that her son was "under medical intervention", but gave no other details.

Hossam Bahgat, founder of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), the country's largest rights group, said the prison officer statement "means he is being force-fed".

A key figure of the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, Abdel Fattah gained British citizenship this year.

"Surely our mother should see him, or someone from British embassy in Cairo, so we understand his real health status!!" Seif added on Twitter.

The dissident's aunt, novelist Ahdaf Soueif, earlier this week said the family was concerned about "rumours of force-feeding and of sleep-inducing drugs".

