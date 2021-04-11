UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Prosecutor Says Deadly Train Crash Driver Not In Cabin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Egypt prosecutor says deadly train crash driver not in cabin

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Neither the driver nor the assistant of an Egyptian train that crashed at speed into another last month were at the controls during the deadly accident, the country's prosecutor said Sunday.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt, according to the authorities' latest count.

An initial death toll of 32, announced on the day of the crash, has been corrected several times since by authorities, to 19, then 18 and now 20.

According to an investigative report cited by the prosecutor on Sunday, the driver and his assistant "were not in the driver's cabin" at the time of the crash, "contrary to their claims".

The country has suffered several deadly train accidents in recent years.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Egypt Driver Died Sohag March Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

14 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

28 minutes ago

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed hundreds o ..

29 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness as pa ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.