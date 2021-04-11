Egypt prosecutor says deadly train crash driver not in cabin

(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Neither the driver nor the assistant of an Egyptian train that crashed at speed into another last month were at the controls during the deadly accident, the country's prosecutor said Sunday.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt, according to the authorities' latest count.

An initial death toll of 32, announced on the day of the crash, has been corrected several times since by authorities, to 19, then 18 and now 20.

According to an investigative report cited by the prosecutor on Sunday, the driver and his assistant "were not in the driver's cabin" at the time of the crash, "contrary to their claims".

The country has suffered several deadly train accidents in recent years.