Egypt records 121 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

CAIRO, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt reported late on Thursday 121 new infections and seven deaths of COVID-19, bringing the total cases registered in the country to 104,156, including 6,017 deaths, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 32 patients completely recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 97,524, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.