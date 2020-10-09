UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Records 121 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Egypt records 121 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

CAIRO, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt reported late on Thursday 121 new infections and seven deaths of COVID-19, bringing the total cases registered in the country to 104,156, including 6,017 deaths, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 32 patients completely recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 97,524, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

Related Topics

China Egypt February March June July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow ..

27 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to raise USD500 million fresh capital

35 minutes ago

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

46 minutes ago

GCC voices concern over continued war between Azer ..

1 hour ago

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

1 hour ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.