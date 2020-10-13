UrduPoint.com
Egypt Records 132 New COVID-19 Cases, 104,648 In Total

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt reported late on Monday 132 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 104,648, according to the country's Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said 10 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,062, while 55 others completely recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 97,743.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to decline in the first week of July.

Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on combating the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

