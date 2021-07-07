UrduPoint.com
Egypt Releases Megaship Impounded Over Suez Blockage

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ismailia, Egypt, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Megaship the MV Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March, weighed anchor Wednesday following a compensation deal between Egypt and the vessel's Japanese owner after having been impounded for more than 100 days.

An AFP correspondent said the ship started to move north from the central canal city of Ismailia towards the Mediterranean, shortly after 11:30 am local time (0930 GMT).

The nearly 200,000-tonne container vessel became wedged across the canal during a sandstorm on March 23, blocking a vital artery from Asia to Europe that carries 10 percent of global maritime trade and pumps vital revenues into Egyptian state coffers.

After a round-the-clock salvage operation to dislodge it, Egypt seized the ship and demanded compensation from Japanese owners Shoei Kisen Kaisha for lost canal revenues, salvage costs and damage to the canal.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced Sunday that a final deal had been reached, without disclosing the amount of compensation to be paid.

In a statement, it said the ship would leave on Wednesday.

Cairo had initially demanded $916 million in compensation before slashing that to around $550 million, but the final amount has been the subject of tough negotiations.

The SCA announced last month that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Japanese firm ahead of reaching a final deal.

SCA chairman Osama Rabie, in a televised interview on Sunday, hailed the deal.

"We maintained our rights and we kept good relations with our clients," he said.

