UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Releases Satirist After Two Years In Jail: Family

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Egypt releases satirist after two years in jail: family

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :An Egyptian activist and satirist detained for more than two years has been released, his family has announced.

Shady Abu Zeid was arrested in May 2018 and held in pre-trial detention over charges of "membership of a banned group" and "disseminating false news", according to rights group Amnesty International.

"Shady was released under judicial supervision, and is now at home with us," his sister Rola Abu Zeid wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The Cairo-based Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression (AFTE) said a court specialising in terrorism made the decision on October 10.

Pre-trial detention can last up to two years under Egyptian law, but the period is often extended.

Abu Zeid was part of a satirical television talk show before the authorities halted its broadcast, and he also posted videos on social media.

In 2016, he courted controversy with a video that showed him giving balloons made out of condoms to security forces in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Egypt's national police day.

Rights groups say the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been curtailing freedoms since he took office in 2014, after the army's ouster of late Islamist president Mohamed Morsi the year before.

Comedians, academics, bloggers, journalists, political dissidents, lawyers and activists are among those who have been jailed.

Earlier this year, Egypt faced international condemnation for the death in custody of 24-year-old film-maker Shady Habash.

According to several rights groups, an estimated 60,000 detainees in Egypt are political prisoners.

Related Topics

Army Police Condemnation Egypt Social Media Facebook Lawyers Amnesty International Cairo May October 2016 2018 Family TV Government Court

Recent Stories

India reports more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host oil and gas industry’s largest ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases, 185 d ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: World must rush to avoid Covid-19 deja ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, deat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.