Egypt rights group says third member arrested

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Egyptian authorities on Thursday arrested the executive director of a leading human rights group, the third member to be taken into custody in less than a week, the organisation said.

"Security forces arrest Gasser Abdel-Razek, executive director of EIPR, from his home in Maadi (south of Cairo) and take him to an unknown location," the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said on Twitter.

It gave no further details.

EIPR said he was the third member of the organisation to be arrested since Sunday.

On Sunday, security forces arrested the group's office manager, Mohammed Basheer, on charges including "joining a terror group" and "spreading false news".

On Wednesday, Karim Ennarah, director of criminal justice at EIPR, was arrested while vacationing in Dahab, South Sinai.

He too was taken by security officers to an undisclosed location, the group said on Twitter.

EIPR said that Basheer was questioned by the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) about the organisation's work and a visit earlier this month to its Cairo office "by a number of ambassadors and diplomats" to discuss human rights.

Basheer was placed in pre-trial detention for 15 days and will be questioned at a later date, EIPR said.

Pre-trial detention can last up to two years under Egyptian law, but the period is often extended.

Amnesty International slammed Ennarah's arrest as a "chilling escalation of the Egyptian authorities' crackdown on civil society".

Rights groups estimate that some 60,000 detainees in Egypt are political prisoners.

These include secular activists, journalists, lawyers, academics and Islamists arrested in a sweeping crackdown on dissent under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt has repeatedly denied accusations of human rights violations.

Earlier this month Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry insisted, during a news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, that detentions in Egypt are within legal frameworks only.

"There is no arbitrary detention, there is only detention according to the law," he said, in response to a question by a reporter about political prisoners held in Egyptian jails.