UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Rights Group Says Third Member Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Egypt rights group says third member arrested

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Egyptian authorities on Thursday arrested the executive director of a leading human rights group, the third member to be taken into custody in less than a week, the organisation said.

"Security forces arrest Gasser Abdel-Razek, executive director of EIPR, from his home in Maadi (south of Cairo) and take him to an unknown location," the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said on Twitter.

It gave no further details.

EIPR said he was the third member of the organisation to be arrested since Sunday.

On Sunday, security forces arrested the group's office manager, Mohammed Basheer, on charges including "joining a terror group" and "spreading false news".

On Wednesday, Karim Ennarah, director of criminal justice at EIPR, was arrested while vacationing in Dahab, South Sinai.

He too was taken by security officers to an undisclosed location, the group said on Twitter.

EIPR said that Basheer was questioned by the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) about the organisation's work and a visit earlier this month to its Cairo office "by a number of ambassadors and diplomats" to discuss human rights.

Basheer was placed in pre-trial detention for 15 days and will be questioned at a later date, EIPR said.

Pre-trial detention can last up to two years under Egyptian law, but the period is often extended.

Amnesty International slammed Ennarah's arrest as a "chilling escalation of the Egyptian authorities' crackdown on civil society".

Rights groups estimate that some 60,000 detainees in Egypt are political prisoners.

These include secular activists, journalists, lawyers, academics and Islamists arrested in a sweeping crackdown on dissent under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt has repeatedly denied accusations of human rights violations.

Earlier this month Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry insisted, during a news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, that detentions in Egypt are within legal frameworks only.

"There is no arbitrary detention, there is only detention according to the law," he said, in response to a question by a reporter about political prisoners held in Egyptian jails.

Related Topics

Egypt Twitter Civil Society Lawyers Visit Cairo Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

2 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

1 hour ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

1 hour ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

1 hour ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.